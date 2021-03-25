Good Samaritans save California police officer from burning car

CALIFORNIA (KTNV) — A pair of good Samaritans are being hailed as heroes after saving a California police officer stuck in a burning patrol car.

Police in Auburn, near Sacramento, California, say the officer was chasing a suspect when he lost control, crashing his car and becoming stuck inside.

Then the vehicle caught fire.

Jacob Estabrook heard the crash and he and another man ran over to help.

"Honestly, it was just instinct. Just something inside me. I wanted to help him," said Estabrook. "When he opened the door, the officer looked really, really hurt."

Auburn's chief of police is calling Estabrook a hero.

The suspect was later caught and arrested and the officer was released from the hospital the next night.