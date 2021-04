A group of 7 officers in Georgia are being called heroes after saving an unconscious person from a burning car.

It shows officers running up to the vehicle.

They say they smelled gas as they tried to get into the car then noticed the front door was jammed.

They broke the windows to get the woman out through the back.

A man was with the woman but was able to get out of the car by himself.

Both are now recovering.