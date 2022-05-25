Former President Trump, other Republicans plan to speak at NRA convention in Texas

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he still plans on attending the National Rifle Association's 2022 Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Texas this week.

The convention will take place in Houston just days after 21 people, including 19 children, were killed at a Texas elementary school by a lone gunman.

Trump said on Truth Social that he plans on delivering an "important" message at the convention because "America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship."

Trump is not the only Republican politician planning to attend the convention. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Dan Crenshaw and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem are listed as speakers for the event.

Democrats have been critical of the NRA and gun manufacturers. President Joe Biden has called on lawmakers to take on the gun lobby and pass gun control measures.

"It’s just sick that gun manufacturers have spent two decades aggressively marketing assault weapons which make them some of the biggest profits. For God’s sake, let’s have the courage to stand up to the industry," Biden said.