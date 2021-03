A Florida woman is suing her town after getting more than $100,000 in parking fines.

According to Sandy Martinez's lawyer, the fines are outrageous because she was parking on the grass and walkway of her own property.

Martinez says the total of the fines are worth more than the cost of her home which she's owned for the last 17 years.

Martinez says the fine started at $250 but what she didn't realize is that it went up every day.

And it quickly rose $165,000 in just over a year's time.