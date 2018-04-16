Florida student calls for 'bracott' after she was told to cover up breasts with band-aids

A Bradenton, Florida student is calling on her fellow students to participate in a bra boycott or a "bracott" on Monday after she was pulled out of class for not wearing a bra and forced to cover up with band-aids.

The "bracott" will take place at Braden River High School on Monday. Lizzy Martinez, 17, is asking her female classmates to come to school bra-less to send a message to school administrators. She said she thinks requiring the undergarment is sexist.

Martinez is calling into question the Manatee County School District's dress code policy after the incident occurred on April 2.

Martinez said she didn't wear a bra to school that day because she had a sunburn. A dean told her to put a shirt on over her top, because she wasn’t wearing a bra. She said she complied, but the dean still wasn't satisfied and sent her to the nurse's office to put band-aids over her nipples.

The school reportedly made an announcement discouraging students from participating, saying it could impact their prom.