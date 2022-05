Authorities in Florida say a family in Punta Gorda woke up to find a visitor that'd make your heart stop.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said a noise outside their home woke them up.

When they went to see what was going on, they found a nearly 11-foot alligator swimming in their pool.

The sheriff's office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get the gator out of the pool.

The department said the animal made his way to the pool by tearing through the screen.