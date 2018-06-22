Florida boy dies after being shocked by electrical outlet, police say

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An 8-year-old Florida boy died on Thursday after police say he was shocked by an electrical outlet.

Fort Myers Police say that Caleb Zedaker was found unresponsive in a home in Fort Myers on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Police say that he touched a 220-volt electrical outlet that was behind the stove.

Zedaker was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital and was later transferred to Golisano Children's Hospital where he passed away early Thursday.

The Fort Myers Police Department is continuing to investigate the accident and working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death.