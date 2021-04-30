File your taxes correctly as the deadline extends

The deadline for filing taxes is just a few weeks away.

The IRS extended it to May 17 this year to give both you and the tax agencies extra time to prepare in the pandemic.

When filing your taxes some details may be overlooked.

Make sure you attach all the required forms from W2s to 1099-R.

The 1099-R forms are used to claim retirement plans and pensions as well as reporting funds withdrawn from an IRA.

If you're calculating your own taxes make sure you use the correct column from the tax table.

The IRS says this is one of the most common errors on tax returns.