More than a million Honda vehicles are under investigation in the U.S.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into reports of a steering problem in Accords.

They say the issue could cause a car to veer out of its lane.

The federal agency says Honda have received reports of 107 incidents, 2 of them involving crashes and injuries.

No deaths have been reported.

At this point it's only an investigation.

A recall has not been issued.