The FDA is renewing its earlier warning about hand sanitizers sold in packaging that looks like food or drink.

The FDA found sanitizer packaged in beer cans, vodka bottles and children's food pouches and juice bottles.

One product even featured popular characters from kid's cartoons.

Ingesting alcohol-based hand sanitizer can cause nausea or vomiting.

But in children, ingesting even a small amount could cause low blood sugar or alcohol poisoning.