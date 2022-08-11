FDA: Lyons Magnus expands recall on nutritional, beverage products

The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of nutritional drink brands made by Lyons Magnus has expanded due to concerns about the potential contamination of two types of bacteria.

In a press release, Lyons Magnus said Wednesday's recall is voluntary, and it was issued due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

This is an expansion of the initial recall that the company issued on July 28 on products under brand names like Oatly and Premier Protein.

"Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications," the statement said.

The FDA recommends disposing of the product immediately or return it where you purchased it for a refund.

For a complete list of the recalled products, click here.