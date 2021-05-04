Watch
FAA: disruptive airline passenger complaints increasing

The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting a big spike in complaints about disruptive airline passengers in the last three months. The FAA has received about 1,300 reports of unruly passengers since February.
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 04, 2021
The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting a big spike in complaints about disruptive airline passengers in the last three months.

The FAA has received about 1,300 reports of unruly passengers since February.

The reports include mask non-compliance and passengers disturbing other passengers, assaulting flight crews and drinking their own alcohol on flights.

The agency has started the process of fining passengers in roughly 20 cases.

So far it has identified 260 cases and there may be more to come.

