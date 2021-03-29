Menu

Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Migrants sleep under a gazebo at a park in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dozens of migrants who earlier tried to cross into the U.S. in order to seek asylum have turned this park into an encampment for those expelled from the U.S. under pandemic-related presidential authority. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Posted at 5:55 PM, Mar 28, 2021
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — In one of Mexico's most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night.

Many are exhausted from the journey and at a crossroads about where to go next.

Children traveling alone are allowed to remain in the U.S. to pursue asylum, as are families with young children.

Families with older children are expelled under pandemic-related authority that denies them a chance at asylum.

Their decisions unfold amid what Border Patrol officials say is an extraordinarily high 30-day average of 5,000 daily encounters with migrants.

