Ex-cop Thomas Lane pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng
Jim Mone/AP
Former Minneapolis Police officers Thomas Lane, right, and J. Alexander Kueng, center, are escorted out of the Hennepin County Family Justice Center Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Minneapolis, after a hearing for them and two other officers who are charged in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 6:48 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 09:48:02-04

A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed.

In February, Lane testified and said he did chest compressions on Floyd when paramedics arrived.

He said Floyd “didn’t look good.”

Lane was the last officer to testify in the federal trial surrounding Floyd’s death.

Two other officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have already been convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd, who was Black.

Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in the state case.

