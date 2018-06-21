Ex-cop charged with making threats against President Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee man and former Kentucky police officer has been charged with making threats against President Trump.

Officials said 37-year-old Andrew Long Ryan, of Greenbrier, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of making threats against the President. He’s also a former Bowling Green police officer.

According to court records, Ryan posted several messages on his social media accounts, including a Facebook post that read, “Death is coming,” and a Twitter post that read, “I will kill Donald Trump if you don’t follow my leaders lead.”

President Trump visited Nashville back on May 29.

Ryan had reportedly displayed erratic behavior leading up to the President’s visit. At the time of the indictment, he was already in the Robertson County Jail for allegedly violating a protective order previously obtained by his family.

According to documents, Ryan’s mental state had been declining and he’d placed family members in fear of their safety.

Previous incidents apparently got the attention of local law enforcement, the Federal Protective Service, the FBI, and the Secret Service.

Greenbrier police raided his home on February 14 and seized several firearms. Several officers reportedly expressed concern that Ryan’s behavior would “escalate into an act of mass violence.”

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison on each count. His photo wasn't immediately available.