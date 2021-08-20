Watch
EPA bans pesticide over child health concerns

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo soybeans are harvested near Wamego, Kan. The Biden administration said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, that it was banning use of chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide long targeted by environmentalists because it poses risks to children and farm workers. Chlorpyrifos is applied on numerous crops, including soybeans, fruit and nut trees, broccoli and cauliflower. It has been linked to potential brain damage in children.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Posted at 5:57 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 20:57:40-04

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is banning a pesticide that has been linked to neurological damage in children.

The agency says chlorpyrifos has been used on certain crops including strawberries, apples, broccoli, and corn since 1965.

It was also used as a household pesticide for roaches and ants until 2020.

“EPA has determined that the current aggregate exposures from use of chlorpyrifos do not meet the legally required safety standard that there is a reasonable certainty that no harm will result from such exposures,” the agency said in a statement.

The EPA said the European Union and Canada have already banned the pesticide.

Several states also restrict its use on foods including California, Hawaii, New York, Maryland, and Oregon, the agency stated.

