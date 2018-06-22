Elderly Michigan woman attacked and robbed while passing out candy

LANSING, Mich. - An elderly woman says she was attacked and robbed while handing out candy to a group of kids, and it was all caught on camera.

Ruth Ann Pugh is known as "the candy lady" in South Lansing, and says for almost three decades she's been passing out candy to kids in the neighborhood every Sunday.

That tradition has come to an end after Pugh says she was pushed down and robbed.

Pugh says the "candy shop" is closed for good.

She says the attackers stole her purse and took off in her car. The attack left her bruised and in pain, and has made her close her door and keep her sweets.

Lansing Police says two male teens were arrested; they are 13 and 14 years old. The teens are currently lodged at the Ingham County Youth Center.

Police say charges may also be filed against a female teen as well.