Efforts underway to help with 'Cannabis Use Disorder'

As more states legalize marijuana there are efforts underway to develop drugs to help with addiction. Currently there are no FDA approved drugs to treat what's known as "Cannabis Use Disorder."
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jun 22, 2021
Studies suggest 30% of people who use marijuana may have some degree of use disorder.

It can include cravings, neglecting other obligations, causing a disruption in the user's life, and withdrawal symptoms if a person tries to quit.

Meg Haney is the director of the Cannabis Research Lab at Columbia University Medical Center.

Her team has been doing lab work on a drug for "Cannabis Use Disorder" that a U.K.-based company is working on.

That drug is moving forward in clinical trials.

A big study at sites across the U.S. is expected to start next year.

