The drought in California is getting worse.

Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded a drought emergency declaration yesterday to include 39 additional counties in the central and northern regions of the state.

Newsom's initial state of emergency was due to a lack of rainfall and an unanticipated reduction in water flowing to major reservoirs.

The U.S. drought monitor reports about 98% of California is now experiencing drought conditions with nearly 75% of the state seeing extreme drought conditions.