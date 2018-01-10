National chain of dental clinics to pay $23.9 million, submitted false claims
abc15.com staff
10:25 AM, Jan 10, 2018
17 mins ago
Share Article
PHOENIX - A national dental chain linked to two child deaths in Arizona will have to pay nearly $24 million to the United States government and 17 states for submitting false claims to state Medicaid programs.
Department of Justice officials announced Wednesday that the agency has settled False Claims Act allegations against dental company Benevis LLC and more than 130 affiliated Kool Smiles dental clinics.
The DOJ alleged that between January 2009 and December 2011, Kool Smiles clinics in 17 states knowingly submitted false claims for unnecessary baby root canals, tooth extractions and stainless steel crowns.
"Billing Medicaid programs for dental procedures that are not necessary contributes to the soaring costs of healthcare," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad A. Readler. "When healthcare providers put vulnerable patients at risk by performing medically unnecessary procedures to achieve financial goals, we will take action."
Benevis/Kool Smiles released the following statement: "Since 2002, Kool Smiles has been serving underserved communities, and today Kool Smiles provides needed dental care through more than two million patient visits per year, many of whom would not otherwise have access to dental care. In addition, Kool Smiles dentists have provided more than $128 million in uncompensated dental care to treat patients and families who did not have access to Medicaid dental benefits or other dental insurance, and could not afford to pay. The companies will continue to work toward expanding access to quality dental care for all families."
KNXV, a Scripps sister station in Phoenix, has actively been looking into Kool Smiles in Arizona, and has discovered two deaths tied to procedures performed at the Yuma office. The deaths are not connected to Wednesday’s settlement.