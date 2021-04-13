Doctors share tips to deal with vaccine side effects

Nearly 45% of the population over 18 has received at least one dose of the vaccine in the nation.

While some people have no reaction after their dose, others have and doctors are now offering advice.

Doctors say making sure you're well-rested and hydrated before going to get your shot can help prevent the most common symptoms.

Some of which can include pain and swelling at the injection site, or body aches and fatigue.

Though the CDC does not recommend using over-the-counter pain relief medications prior to getting vaccinated, they do recommend them if symptoms develop after.

If you're looking for a more natural approach some doctors recommend cooking with or taking curcumin supplements.