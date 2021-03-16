Doctors expand CTE common symptoms for diagnoses

It's Brain Health Awareness Week, and researchers at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center in Las Vegas have made some historic progress.

Researchers from Boston University worked with the clinic to come up with common symptoms to try and diagnose CTE.

CTE is a brain disease associated with repeat brain injuries.

This is the first criterion of its kind.

Researchers say those who have had repeat head injuries from contact sports or military service show signs of cognitive impairment. This includes short-term memory loss that may be diagnosed with a syndrome known as TES, which is associated with CTE.

While doctors can't officially diagnose CTE while someone is alive they say this new research gets them one step closer to doing so.