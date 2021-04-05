Doctor: getting kids COVID vaccines is crucial

More young people are being hospitalized with B.1.1.7, the COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K.

In Minnesota more than 740 schools have had cases of the variant.

Now that it's happening here one health expert is questioning his own recommendation to send kids back for in-person learning.

He says getting kids their shots is crucial but we need to look at other options as well.

"We're not going to have nearly enough in the next 6 to 8 weeks to get through this surge and we're going to have to look at other avenues to do that just as every other country in the world who's had a b.1.1.7 surge has had to do," says Dr. Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist.

This is something medical experts in other countries called attention to nearly 2 months ago.

The British Medical Journal said there was quote: "emerging evidence from Israel and Italy that more young children are being infected with new variants of COVID-19."