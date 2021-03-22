Menu

Doctor able to leave RV, return home after receiving COVID vaccine

An emergency room doctor is back with her family after living in an RV to protect them from COVID-19.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Mar 22, 2021
"I had the same concerns every health care provider had, which was one, am I gonna infect myself? But more importantly, am I going to infect my family?" said Dr. Tiffany Osborn, ER and ICU physician.

Osborn works for BJC Healthcare and says she bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it for the past year.

She used to work three weeks straight. That way she could isolate, get tested and spend a few days with her family before returning to work.

Currently, she's now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and back in her own home.

