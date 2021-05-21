Discovery Channel casts for new show 'Who Wants To Be An Astronaut'

The Discovery Channel wants to send someone to the International Space Station next year.

The network is casting for a new show "Who Wants To Be An Astronaut."

The contestants will compete for a seat on the first fully-private human mission to the ISS.

The rocket is set to launch in 2022.

They are looking for regular people who want to share their journey to space with the world.

Applicants do have to be at least 18-years old, live in the U.S., be fluent in English and in "good health."

You can apply on the site Space.CastingCrane.com.