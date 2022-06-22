Democratic governor signs anti-abortion laws in Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed two bills into law that are intended to restrict abortions in the state.

Senate Bill 388 makes it illegal to send abortion pills to people in Louisiana. The sender could face a fine of up to $50,000 and five years in prison.

The other bill signed strengthens the state's so-called trigger law if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized

abortions nationwide.

Abortion providers would be subject to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000 if they help a woman carry out an abortion. A previous law capped prison time at five years and fines at $50,000, according to ABC News.

Edwards said he would have liked to have exceptions for rape or incest, but he didn't believe vetoing the bills would accomplish that.

My position on abortion has been unwavering. I am pro-life and have never hidden from that fact. This does not belie my belief that there should be an exception to the prohibition on abortion for victims of rape and incest. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 21, 2022

A decision from the Supreme Court on the future of abortions could come as early as Thursday.