Delta staffing issues causes flight cancellations on Easter

Delta Airlines canceled about 100 flights on Easter Sunday and the company says several factors were to blame.

The Atlanta-based airline says staffing issues related to employee vaccinations and pilots returning to active status are part of the reason.

The cancellations come after a record-setting weekend for air travel during the pandemic.

On Friday alone there was a new pandemic-era travel record set with more nearly 1.6 million passengers traveling across the U.S.

Delta says it was able to re-book most of the passengers on other flights as well as resorting to putting some in middle seats.