Cybersecurity: Millions of Facebook accounts hacked

Cybersecurity experts say a website used by hackers could have information of as many as a half-billion Facebook users. That information includes first and last names locations, phone numbers and email addresses.
Posted at 7:28 AM, Apr 05, 2021
A spokesperson for Facebook says the report includes old information and the company reported and fixed the problem in 2019.

The spokesperson did not say if users were told about their information possibly being compromised.

Internet security experts say the information holds value to hackers and cybercriminals who specialize in identity theft.

