Cybersecurity heightened after Colonial Pipeline hack

The most recent hack on the Colonial Pipeline caused a lot of companies to be on high alert and increase their cybersecurity.

But hackers aren't just targeting larger entities; you're in danger too.

Many of us are working from home, filing our taxes, shopping and browsing social media.

Hackers are paying attention to all your online activity.

So how can you protect yourself?

It starts with a strong complex password.

You hear it all the time but its true.

You should never use something personal information when creating a password.

Another suggestion is to get a password manager app.

You can also sign up for two factor authentication for all accounts.

This way if someone tries logging in it'll send your phone a second code that you have to put in.