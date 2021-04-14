COVID patients try 'smell training' to help taste, smell return

A number of things can cause you to lose your sense of taste and smell and its been a common side effect from COVID-19.

People say they can't smell at all while they have the virus and some say this lingers even after they've recovered.

Doctor Pamela Dalton at the Monell Chemical Senses Center says you can try something called "smell training."

"That's using a very ritualistic experience twice a day with maybe four to possibly 6 different odorants, and trying to smell them as well as linking that experience, whether you have a conscious experience of it or not, with what you remember that smelled like before," Dalton says.

She also says there's no real risks to this treatment and it can be done in the comfort of your own home.

She says you can use things like shampoo or spices in your cabinet.

She recommends smelling them for five minutes in the morning and five minutes in the evening.