COVID-19 'long haulers' could have extended neurological symptoms

COVID-19 "long haulers" could experience neurological symptoms that last at least six weeks. A new study looked at 100 non-hospitalized patients with persistent symptoms across 21 states.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 23, 2021
COVID-19 "long haulers" could experience neurological symptoms that last nearly six weeks.

A new study looked at 100 non-hospitalized patients with persistent symptoms across 21 states.

Many of these long haulers reported neurological symptoms.

The most common symptoms include:

  • Brain fog
  • Headaches
  • Numbness or tingling
  • Loss of or altered taste
  • Loss of smell
  • Dizziness
  • Pain
  • Blurred vision

85% of patients reported having four or more of those symptoms.

They lasted for about half a month or more.

