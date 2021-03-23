COVID-19 'long haulers' could have extended neurological symptoms

COVID-19 "long haulers" could experience neurological symptoms that last nearly six weeks.
A new study looked at 100 non-hospitalized patients with persistent symptoms across 21 states.
Many of these long haulers reported neurological symptoms.
The most common symptoms include:
- Brain fog
- Headaches
- Numbness or tingling
- Loss of or altered taste
- Loss of smell
- Dizziness
- Pain
- Blurred vision
85% of patients reported having four or more of those symptoms.
They lasted for about half a month or more.