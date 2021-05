An era in late-night television is ending.

TBS says Conan O'Brien's show "Conan" will come to a close on June 24 ending the host's nearly 30-year run in late night TV.

O'Brien got his start in late night as the host of NBC's "Late Night" in 1993 taking over for David Letterman.

After 16 years at "Late Nigh,t" O'Brien did a brief stint as host of "The Tonight Show" in 2009.

He then moved over to TBS in 2010.

He'll now host a new weekly variety series for the streaming service HBO Max.