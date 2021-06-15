Companies offering more flexible schedules to attract workers

Many companies are using incentives to attract workers.

LinkedIn says the most common incentives, focusing on more flexibility and better work-life balance.

Like "4-day work weeks".

Other companies who need employees back in the office are looking at what else they can offer.

Education help is becoming something more companies are considering.

"Waste management" just became the first to offer free college education their employees along with their spouses and kids.

"This is totally debt free for the employee and they don't have to pay anything upfront, so we are meeting them at their needs, but it's also mutually beneficial for the company," says Tamla Oates-Forney, SVP & Chief People Officer, Waste Management.

Waste management's chief people officer thinks this will attract and retain workers.

The company has been dealing with a supply and demand issue with drivers and technicians.