Colleges working on fall plans, including vaccines for students

Colleges are working on their plans for what campus will be like in the fall.

They're considering how vaccines will play into it and whether vaccines will be required.

A new clinical trial that's now starting is testing how well the COVID-19 vaccine prevents infection and the spread of the virus among college students.

So far in studies among health care workers who have received the vaccine the infection has been possible but rare.

But these studies haven't looked at transmission after vaccination.

That's something the study of college students will include.

Professor of Epidemiology at UNC Audrey Pettifor is a researcher leading a study through The COVID-19 Prevention Network.

She says college campuses are a good place to study transmission of COVID because students live close together.