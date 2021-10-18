Colin Powell, former US secretary of state, dies of COVID-19

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday from complications of COVID-19, his family said in a statement. He was 84.

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated," the statement read. "We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

