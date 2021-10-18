Watch
Colin Powell, former US secretary of state, dies of COVID-19

Hillery Smith Garrison/AP
ADVANCE FOR PUBLICATION ON WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8, AND THEREAFTER - FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week's terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)
Colin Powell
Posted at 5:08 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 08:08:17-04

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday from complications of COVID-19, his family said in a statement. He was 84.

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated," the statement read. "We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

