Your morning cup of coffee could be a little more expensive soon.

Bloomberg reports coffee stockpiles are at a six-year low in the U.S.

Experts blame the drop on a shipping container shortage.

It has made moving anything around the globe more difficult.

A supply deficit could also be on the way due to bad weather in Brazil where much of the coffee bean supply comes from.

So experts say even if the shipping container situation gets resolved companies could still raise their prices.