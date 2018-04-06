Coding program aims to prepare inmates at the Indiana Women's Prison for a career

INDIANAPOLIS -- 14 offenders at the Indiana Women's Prison are now enrolled in a year-long program that will teach them how to create web applications.

The non-profit "Last Mile" is offering the software engineering training.

Governor Eric Holcomb joined members of the first class on Thursday, along with Last Mile board members, including rapper and entrepreneur MC Hammer, to kick off the program.

"I've been in and out of DOC a few times in my life in the past, so I know firsthand about some of the stumbling blocks that exist. Therefore, when I heard about this program, it just really inspired me to apply, because I want to be a success," said Stacy Jennings, a Last Mile participant.

Fifty women applied for the program but only 14 were selected.

The idea is to arm the women with the skills needed to knock down barriers and land a job once their time behind bars is done.

Business and community partners will offer internships.

"What I hope to get is a new beginning. The opportunity to be able to support myself, be financially stable and also help others to know it's never too late to keep moving forward," Jennings said.

Introduction on coding in the Indiana Women's Prison starts on Monday. The women will be in class about 30 hours per week.

Indiana is the second state in the nation to launch "Last Mile."