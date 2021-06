Coachella, one of California's largest music festivals, is making a come back.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held April 15 - 17 as well as the 22 - 24 of next year.

Coachella has been postponed or canceled several times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advance ticket sales for the 20 - 22 festival start June 4.

However the lineup of musical acts has not yet been announced.