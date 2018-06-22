Class-action lawsuit against Hobby Lobby says company's 'never ending' sales are deceptive

A class-action lawsuit involving more than 100 people has been filed against Hobby Lobby, claiming the retailer advertised discounts not actually given to customers.

The suit was filed by plaintiff Steven Marcrum on June 4, 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida Pensacola Division. The lawsuit states Marcrum, a resident of Alabama, bought a table at Hobby Lobby in Pensacola, Florida on March 2, 2017 at a price which he feels was deceptive.

Marcrum had a coupon that said he would get 40 percent off of one item at regular price only. He chose a small table to purchase; it was marked "always 30 percent off" and had a price of $83.99.

When Marcrum checked out at Hobby Lobby, he expected to get 40 percent off that price with the coupon, making it $50.39, according to the lawsuit. Marcrum was given the percentage off what the store said is the regular price of the table — $119.99.

Marcrum argues in the lawsuit that if the table is "always" discounted to the price of $83.99, then that is the regular price of the table.

The lawsuit says no Hobby Lobby customer ever pays $119.99 for the piece of furniture Marcrum purchased. It also says there are several items at Hobby Lobby that are labeled as "always" on sale, but coupons are taken from prices at which the items do not sell.

"Regular price" is not defined by the coupon, according to the class-action suit.

In 2014, Hobby Lobby agreed to pay civil penalties in an action brought by the State of New York's attorney general over "never-ending" sales, the lawsuit says.