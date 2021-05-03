Chlorine shortage could impact summer pool season

The summer weather makes a dip in the pool sound nice, but a chlorine shortage could drain some of the fun.

The shortage means people with backyard pools may not be able to find the chemicals needed to keep the water safe.

And things aren't expected to improve any time soon.

Experts think as chlorine supplies dry up, pool owners will have to turn to other chemicals.

The supply issue is being blamed on increases in use and installations of pools during the pandemic, and a chemical fire that destroyed some manufacturing capacity.