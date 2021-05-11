Chicken wings are currently in short supply

Chicken wings are also now in short supply and it could impact you the next time you sit down to watch a big sporting event.

Wings are as American as cold beer.

But suddenly these delicacies are in short supply.

Pub owner Jason Esterkamp says the same labor shortage hitting restaurants is hitting chicken processing plants.

"So just like the rest of us are having trouble finding employees, this is where it's really coming from. They don't have the workforce to open all their lines," says Jason Esterkamp, restaurant owner.

Add to it that wings are more popular than ever, and there is the latest pandemic shortage.

So why is there a shortage of chicken wings, but not chicken breasts?

Well certain restaurants will sell several hundred chicken breasts per week but in that same week they'll sell over 10,000 chicken wings.

Some restaurants are limiting take out orders while the Bojangles chain recently tweeted that their wings "will be back soon."

The food industry says it may have to raise prices if the shortage continues.