As more people start to remove their masks, restaurants are using special wristbands to show customers that employees have their vaccinations.

The wristbands include a QR code that links to a person's proof of vaccination.

The wristbands are compliant with medical privacy laws and encrypted to protect the information.

The company behind the wristbands says it's just one step to rebuild trust with customers who may be nervous about going back into restaurants after more than a year.