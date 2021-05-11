Certain companies dropping college degree requirements to hire more workers

More companies are getting on board with dropping some education requirements for jobs.

It's an effort to fill some positions faster.

IBM has stopped requiring a bachelor's degree for some positions.

The CEO of pharmaceutical company Merck recently said companies could hire more people if they didn't require a degree and offered training instead.

Career experts say getting rid of the education requirement can especially help people in one sector.

"LinkedIn data shows that over the next five years, there's gonna 150 million tech jobs, digital jobs that are open for talent. Hiring based on skills and dropping degree requirements actually opens up high paying jobs for a multitude of people," said Andrew McCaskill with LinkedIn.

According to economists at Opportunity At Work, when companies require a bachelor's degree they're excluding 70% of Black job candidates and 80% of Latin American workers.