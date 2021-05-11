CDC: Stay with same COVID vaccine for 2nd dose

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding people not to mix and match COVID vaccines.

But there have been cases of people showing up for one shot and accidentally getting another.

If this happens to you doctors say don't worry.

Dr. Christian Ramers of Family Health Centers of San Diego says the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use the same mRNA technology, so they're very similar.

And he says based on past vaccines, mixing might actually be a good thing, because different shots train the immune system a little differently.

This mix-and-match one-two punch is already used in a vaccine authorized against Ebola.