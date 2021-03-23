CDC: COVID variants on rise amid spring break

The director of the Centers for Disease Control is urging Americans to be cautious as COVID-19 cases begin to rise in 21 states.

New variants are the chief reason for the rise.

"We are a critical point in this pandemic, a fork in the road where we as a country must decide which path we're going to take," says Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Dr. Walensky noted some of those variants are here in Nevada.

She's concerned the U.S. could see another surge if people don't follow safety guidelines.

The good news is that on average more than 2 million Americans are getting vaccinated every day in the U.S.

In Nevada 12% of the population has received their vaccine.