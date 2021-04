COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Heart disease and cancer claimed more lives last year.

According to a new report, the overall death rate jumped by 15.9% from 2019 to 2020.

The researchers found there were roughly 3.36 million deaths last year.

It is provisional data so the numbers and death rates could change as more information is received.