CDC: Certain cases of hepatitis on rise in U.S.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows cases of hepatitis C and hepatitis A continue to rise in the united states. But the level of hepatitis B infections remains "relatively stable."
Posted at 7:14 AM, May 20, 2021
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows cases of hepatitis C and hepatitis A continue to rise in the United States.

But the level of hepatitis B infections remains relatively stable.

The report is based on viral hepatitis surveillance data from 2019. The data suggest the rate of hepatitis C infections increased 63% from the rate reported during 2015.

Type C is the most deadly and there's no vaccine for it.

Over the last decade, the most rapid increase in the incidence of hepatitis C cases has been among young adults who have injected drugs.

