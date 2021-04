According to a CDC study, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines drastically reduce the rate of hospitalization among older adults by 94%.

That's anyone at least 65 years old in the U.S.

The study included data on more than 400 older Americans with COVID-19-like symptoms who were admitted into hospitals between January and late March.

The researchers found among those who tested positive were mostly unvaccinated.

Only 18 had received the first dose and one patient was fully vaccinated.