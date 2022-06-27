Watch Now
California firefighters rescue puppies trapped in tortoise den

Posted at 7:43 AM, Jun 27, 2022
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Fire crews in California came to the rescue of two puppies that were stuck for hours in a tortoise den in Yucca Valley.

On Facebook, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said the two five-month-old puppies, Peo and Finn, could not get out of the den themselves because a 100-pound tortoise was blocking the exit.

Crews tried to coax the tortoise out of the den by using watermelon.

But the tortoise did not take the bait, so rescuers devised another plan: digging.

Crews dug for over an hour to get the dogs out of the den.

Officials said the dogs were unharmed and reunited with their dog mom.

