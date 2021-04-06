California community helps celebrate veteran's 107th birthday

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. (KTNV) — Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Harry Goldsworthy has been dubbed the oldest living general.

Goldsworthy is 107 years old, and a California community helped him celebrate his recent birthday.

He arrived on a motorcycle driven by the Southern California patriot guard riders, and hundreds of people in Riverside also showed up to help him celebrate.

Goldsworthy received a military honor guard tribute and certificate of appreciation for his service.

The 107-year-old is believed to be the nation's oldest living general and says his secret to a long life has been a shot of vodka every night before bed.